8x8 Adds AI Self-Service to 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant

8x8, a cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today launched voice conversational artificial intelligence in 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant.

With voice self-service for 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant, companies can do the following:

"Since the launch of 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant, the feedback we've received has been astounding," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "Our customers have been thrilled by the ability to easily reduce resolution times for simple inquiries as well as being able to handle a significant portion of customer interactions without requiring an agent. Additionally, the delivery of fast and easy deployments is noteworthy in how quickly our customers are able to see the value. As voice remains an increasingly relevant and preferred channel of communication, we are continuing the momentum we've already seen with the introduction of a conversational AI voice self-service option and look forward to allowing 8x8 customers to design more channels, deploy additional use cases, and exceed their organizations' customer experience targets."

"Whether a contact center has thousands of agents or less than 100, organizations are recognizing that conversational AI is a real and cost-effective choice to improve self-service and productivity in contact centers to better support customers," said Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement. "Starting with digital self-service in March, 8x8 is now making voice conversational AI capabilities available to its customers as a fully integrated part of their contact center solution to provide full orchestration of customer journeys across voice and digital channels."