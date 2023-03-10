8x8 Launches Intelligent Customer Assistant, 8x8 Supervisor Workspace, and OpenAI Integration

8x8, a cloud communications platform provider, has launched 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant, 8x8 Supervisor Workspace for 8x8 Contact Center, and a platform-wide integration with OpenAI.

8x8 is infusing deeper artificial intelligence, natural language understanding models, and performance capabilities into 8x8 Contact Center and across the 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications-as-a-Service) integrated cloud communications and contact center platform.

8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant is a conversational AI solution that enables businesses to create self-service experiences across all channels. Part of 8x8 Contact Center, 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant provides graphical orchestration capabilities that allow companies to build highly scalable, always available, consistent experiences across multiple regions and languages. With 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant, organizations can do the following:

Deliver smart self-service to automatically handle customer requests through natural, conversational experiences.

Use graphical scripting tools, enabling a single chatbot to be built and deployed instantly across any channel, such as SMS, WhatsApp, web chat, etc.).

Build conversation flows once that can be applied to any channel, in more than 100 languages.

Capture actionable insights via the built-in analytics solution.

Eliminate blind transfers with customer context and bot interaction details delivered to a live agent.

Leverage turnkey integrations with CRM systems and other enterprise applications or connect with leading generative AI engines such as OpenAI, all accessible from a simple app ecosystem.

8x8 Supervisor Workspace is a purpose-built experience that blends analytics, performance management, and team admin capabilities into a single interface. Key features include the following:

AI-driven decision intelligence, assistance, and guidance presenting supervisors with coaching and performance recommendations.

Personalized environments, all with simple clicks, based on individual needs and priorities.

Ability to create multiple workspaces and switch roles and responsibilities.

Role-based templates that accelerate on-boarding and allow supervisors to quickly ramp up.

Single pane of glass for all contact center insights and operations, including seamless integration with third-party applications and data from workforce management, CRM, and business intelligence tools.

8x8 is integrating with OpenAI Whisper to bring transcription, translation, and summarization services to the 8x8 XCaaS platform. Paired with 8x8 Quality Management and Speech Analytics for Contact Center and 8x8 Conversation IQ<, this integration will support more than 50 languages across both UCaaS and CCaaS.