8x8 Launches Experience Communications as a Service (XCaaS)

8x8 XCaaS uniquely delivers a single platform for both employee and customer experience, which includes fully integrated, cloud native contact center, voice, team chat, meetings and communications platform as a service (CPaaS) capabilities.

8x8 XCaaS offers the following:

"As is in other markets, such as CRM and ERP, when organizations transitioned from legacy, on-premises systems to SaaS and cloud deployment models, fragmentation occurred, resulting in multiple disparate solutions across the enterprise. XCaaS eliminates communications silos, brings the employee experience and customer experience back together, and helps drive the cloud communications industry forward significantly," said 8x8 CEO Dave Sipes in a statement.

"8x8's integrated cloud communications and contact center platform provides us the flexibility and resilience to quickly manage all employee and customer interactions from any location or device," said Brian Himstedt, senior director of technology for The Kansas City Royals professional baseball team, in a statement. "With XCaaS, it's not just the operational value when it comes to the platform. It's the data insights and the ability to which you can make those insights readily available across the organization to help us provide a better customer and fan experience."