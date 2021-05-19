8x8 Launches Experience Communications as a Service (XCaaS)

8x8 XCaaS uniquely delivers a single platform for both employee and customer experience, which includes fully integrated, cloud native contact center, voice, team chat, meetings and communications platform as a service (CPaaS) capabilities.
8x8 XCaaS offers the following:
- Company-wide collaboration with one organization-wide directory with shared real-time presence and seamless contextual transfers between voice, video, and chat interactions.
- Unified administration with a single provisioning and configuration console for all employee communications along with single pane system-wide monitoring and reporting and mix and match user types.
- Shared integrations across contact center and cloud communications for more than 50 third-party apps, including Microsoft Teams.
- Cross-platform analytics that deliver real-time insights from every interaction, as well as more powerful AI and machine learning and a complete view of customer journeys across the organization. Managers and supervisors are able to provide real-time feedback using advanced natural language processing and machine learning.
"As is in other markets, such as CRM and ERP, when organizations transitioned from legacy, on-premises systems to SaaS and cloud deployment models, fragmentation occurred, resulting in multiple disparate solutions across the enterprise. XCaaS eliminates communications silos, brings the employee experience and customer experience back together, and helps drive the cloud communications industry forward significantly," said 8x8 CEO Dave Sipes in a statement.
"8x8's integrated cloud communications and contact center platform provides us the flexibility and resilience to quickly manage all employee and customer interactions from any location or device," said Brian Himstedt, senior director of technology for The Kansas City Royals professional baseball team, in a statement. "With XCaaS, it's not just the operational value when it comes to the platform. It's the data insights and the ability to which you can make those insights readily available across the organization to help us provide a better customer and fan experience."