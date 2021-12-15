ISG Sees Intensifying U.S. Demand for Analytics ISG reports that companies are using data analytics services and platforms in holistic strategies to help all employees gain insights for business results. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)

Gartners Finds Customer Loneliness a Contact Center Call Driver Gartner predicts that by 2026, 75 percent of customers will call customer service due to loneliness. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)

Customer Experience Management Market to Be Worth $16.9 Billion by 2026 MarketsandMarkets expects the CEM solutions market to grow by more than 12 percent per year through 2026. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)

Dash Research Finds AI Essential for CX Research finds that artificial intelligence is improving effectiveness and efficiency in both customer-facing and back-office applications. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)

Chatbot Market to Be Worth $10.5 Billion by 2026 The worldwide chatbot market is expected to grow at a 23.5 percent CAGR for the next five years, according to MarketsandMarkets. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)

CX Market to Surpass $100 Billion by 2026, Dash Research Projects Dash expects global customer experience and engagement software revenue to recover to 2019 levels in 2022 and grow substantially from there. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)