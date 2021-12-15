ISG reports that companies are using data analytics services and platforms in holistic strategies to help all employees gain insights for business results. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)
Dec 13, 2021
Gartner predicts that by 2026, 75 percent of customers will call customer service due to loneliness. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)
Dec 09, 2021
MarketsandMarkets expects the CEM solutions market to grow by more than 12 percent per year through 2026. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)
Dec 03, 2021
Research finds that artificial intelligence is improving effectiveness and efficiency in both customer-facing and back-office applications. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)
Dec 01, 2021
The worldwide chatbot market is expected to grow at a 23.5 percent CAGR for the next five years, according to MarketsandMarkets. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)
Nov 26, 2021
Dash expects global customer experience and engagement software revenue to recover to 2019 levels in 2022 and grow substantially from there. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)
Nov 16, 2021
Zendesk is acquiring Momentive and its SurveyMonkey platform in a stock transaction worth about $4 billion. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)
Oct 29, 2021