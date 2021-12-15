Expert Advice

Bill Donlan
Bill Donlan

Improving Service in 2022 Requires Enhancing the Customer and Employee Experience

Companies will need to focus on both employees and customers to succeed in 2022.

Neha Ahuja
Neha Ahuja, Emily Potosky

How Customer Loneliness Will Become a Top Driver of Inbound Volume

Customer service agents need to be empowered in new ways to deal with customers looking for loneliness support.

Donna Fluss
Donna Fluss

Contact Center Workplaces Are in the Midst of a Renaissance

Companies that want to hire and retain great agents must listen and respond to their needs and create a more flexible and engaging work environment.

Vendor Views

 
Mark Ratekin

Why HX Is Critical to Weathering Widespread Labor Shortages

The Great Resignation can be mitigated by listening to customers and employees to pinpoint areas where workplace culture is less than ideal.

 
Rachael Powell

Chief Customer Officers Create a Unified Approach to the Customer

A chief customer officer can keep all departments grounded in customer-centricity.

 
Laure Fisher

It’s Time to Cancel Call Center Culture

Organizations must ensure they are creating positive experiences for customers and an environment where employees are happy to work.

News Briefs

Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2026

Article Image
December 15, 2021

Mind Commerce expects strong growth for conversational AI amid changing contact center and customer priorities.

Article Image

ISG Sees Intensifying U.S. Demand for Analytics

ISG reports that companies are using data analytics services and platforms in holistic strategies to help all employees gain insights for business results. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)

Dec 13, 2021
Article Image

Gartners Finds Customer Loneliness a Contact Center Call Driver

Gartner predicts that by 2026, 75 percent of customers will call customer service due to loneliness. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)

Dec 09, 2021
Article Image

Customer Experience Management Market to Be Worth $16.9 Billion by 2026

MarketsandMarkets expects the CEM solutions market to grow by more than 12 percent per year through 2026. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)

Dec 03, 2021
Article Image

Dash Research Finds AI Essential for CX

Research finds that artificial intelligence is improving effectiveness and efficiency in both customer-facing and back-office applications. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)

Dec 01, 2021

Chatbot Market to Be Worth $10.5 Billion by 2026

The worldwide chatbot market is expected to grow at a 23.5 percent CAGR for the next five years, according to MarketsandMarkets. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)

Nov 26, 2021
Article Image

CX Market to Surpass $100 Billion by 2026, Dash Research Projects

Dash expects global customer experience and engagement software revenue to recover to 2019 levels in 2022 and grow substantially from there. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)

Nov 16, 2021
Article Image

Zendesk Acquires Momentive

Zendesk is acquiring Momentive and its SurveyMonkey platform in a stock transaction worth about $4 billion. (Featured on DestinationCRM.com.)

Oct 29, 2021
Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
