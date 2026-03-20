What Businesses Actually Think CX Technology Does to Customer Experience

Ask any contact center leader whether technology improves the customer experience and you'll almost certainly get an enthusiastic yes. (Otherwise why deploy it?) Press further by asking which specific tools move the needle and by how much, and the picture becomes more nuanced.

Research for ContactBabel's "2026 U.S. Customer Experience Decision-Makers' Guide" found that businesses actively using a range of CX technologies reveal a hierarchy of impact: Some tools are near-universally celebrated, others earn cautious approval, and a few remain genuinely polarizing.

Understanding where each technology sits in that hierarchy matters enormously for budget decisions, deployment strategies, and the expectations businesses set for themselves.

The statistics that follow are based on asking organizations to what extent the technology they used affected customer experience (based on a five-point Likert scale ranging from strongly positive to strongly negative).

If there is one technology that stands out as a near-consensus winner among businesses using it, it is the omnichannel customer interaction hub.

Sixty-two percent of respondents using omnichannel platforms report a positive effect on customer experience: the strongest endorsement of any technology in the survey. Twenty-four percent rated it positive, and 14 percent rated it negative.

That enthusiasm is understandable. One of the most persistent sources of customer frustration is being forced to repeat themselves: calling back after an unresolved web chat, re-explaining a complaint to a new agent, or losing context when switching from email to phone.

Omnichannel directly addresses this problem by creating a single, unified view of the customer's journey so agents arrive at each conversation already informed. Customers feel recognized rather than anonymous, and that shift in tone is meaningful.

True omnichannel is, of course, a significant undertaking. Platform, infrastructure, applications, and resources all need to identify, route, and switch interactions between agents and channels in real time, carrying all relevant data along with them.

Larger operations are more likely to have made the investment needed to deliver this seamlessly. For smaller contact centers, the aspiration is clear, even if the implementation remains a work in progress.

Live web chat earns a strongly positive CX assessment from 55 percent of businesses using it and 31 percent positive, reflecting a familiar tool well-aligned with customer expectations and business needs alike.

For customers, chat offers immediacy without the friction of a phone call. It is especially valuable as a point-of-crisis channel: When a visitor has paused on a product page too long or an online shopping basket is at risk of being abandoned, a timely chat prompt can convert hesitation into a completed sale.

Web chat also serves as a safety net when self-service fails. Just as a frustrated caller will press zero to reach an agent, customers who cannot find what they need online will reach for the phone, unless a chat window catches them first.

The cost implications are significant; live chat sessions can be handled concurrently by a single agent, typically two or three at a time, making the channel considerably more efficient than inbound voice.

The business case and the customer experience case, in this instance, point in the same direction.

Chatbots and voicebots score reasonably well, with 68 percent of the businesses using them reporting a positive CX effect (22 percent strongly positive, 49 percent positive, 10 percent neutral, 19 percent negative, 4 percent strongly negative), but they sit a rung below live chat in the esteem of survey respondents.

The gap is instructive: Automation can handle high volume, reduce wait times, and resolve straightforward queries efficiently, but customers remain sensitive to the quality of the experience. A poorly designed bot that loops, misunderstands, or fails to escalate effectively can damage the very relationship it was meant to support.

The data suggests that businesses recognize this distinction. Automated bots are valued, but their positive impact on CX is conditional on good design and clear escalation paths to human agents.

The unified desktop might seem like an internal IT matter, a tool for agents rather than customers. The survey data tells a more interesting story: The large majority of businesses using a unified desktop environment believe it has a measurably beneficial effect on customer experience (33 percent strongly positive, 42 percent positive, 26 percent neutral).

The logic is straightforward. Many contact centers still run on multiple, loosely integrated applications that require agents to toggle between screens, re-enter data, and manage complexity manually. This slows handling time and increases error rates, whereas a unified desktop ideally incorporating dynamic scripting, real-time performance metrics, and in-call guidance on cross-selling or upselling should remove that friction.

Agents who are less burdened by administrative complexity are free to focus on the customer. The knock-on effects for CX are real, even if the technology itself is invisible to the customer.

Web self-service draws positive CX assessments from most businesses using it (49 percent strongly positive, 27 percent positive, 17 percent neutral, 5 percent negative, 3 percent strongly negative), and the economics are hard to dispute: The cost per automated support session is between 40 times and 100 times cheaper than a live agent call.

The catch is that web self-service is binary in its customer impact. When it works, delivering accurate answers quickly and offering a clear path to a human agent if needed, it is genuinely convenient. When it fails, the consequences are steep: Customers who cannot find what they need through self-service will either call the business (driving up costs) or leave entirely (destroying the relationship).

The message for businesses is clear: Self-service is only a CX asset when it is accurate, intuitive, and supported by a visible escalation route.

Interaction analytics receives a net positive verdict from survey respondents (35 percent strongly positive, 34 percent positive, 32 percent neutral), but with somewhat less enthusiasm than some more customer-facing technologies.

This likely reflects the nature of the tool: Most interaction analytics work is done historically, such as mining recorded calls, identifying patterns, and surfacing coaching opportunities. The improvements it drives are real, but they are realized over time.

Analytics extends its reach beyond the contact center. Agent coaching, quality assurance, process optimization, litigation risk management, and revenue improvement are all within its scope. No other contact center technology offers quite the same breadth of organizational insight, and it is perhaps offers greatest long-term opportunities for AI-enabled CX improvements.

Businesses that deploy it strategically, with clear use cases and measurable goals, tend to see CX improvements compound over time.

Like the unified desktop, AI agent assistance operates behind the scenes, but businesses using it report a positive impact on CX that is hard to ignore (27 percent strongly positive, 42 percent positive, 24 percent neutral, 6 percent strongly negative).

The technology reduces the manual burden on agents during live interactions by automatically surfacing relevant information such as knowledge base articles, compliance reminders, and coaching prompts. It also helps agents handle objections, identify upsell opportunities, and stay on the right side of company regulations without breaking the flow of the conversation. After the call, it takes over time-consuming tasks like note-taking, call summarization, and CRM updates, improving both efficiency and data accuracy.

The CX logic mirrors that of the unified desktop: When agents are better supported, customers get better service. Fewer wrong answers, less dead time spent searching for information and more consistent handling across the team all add up to a meaningfully improved experience.

Businesses report that AI agent assistance is particularly valuable in raising the floor, giving newer or less experienced agents access to the same in-call guidance that previously only came with years on the job.

Touchtone interactive voice response and speech recognition remain the most polarizing technologies in the survey, although both receive a net positive CX assessment (26 percent strongly positive, 40 percent positive, 20 percent neutral, 10 percent negative, 4 percent strongly negative).

The history here matters: Poorly designed IVR systems became a cultural shorthand for bad customer service, and that reputation lingers. Speech recognition adds capability but also cost and complexity, and systems that fail to understand natural language inputs can make customers feel even more frustrated.

The success or failure of speech-based IVR often comes down to how customers are guided into using it. Systems that prompt effectively, set clear expectations and handle mismatches gracefully earn positive reviews. Those that leave customers uncertain whether they have been understood or that offer no clear path out do not.

The takeaway: For contact center leaders evaluating where to focus next, the data suggests that the technologies that earn the highest CX confidence ratings offer seamless first-time service, bringing the customer and organization closer together rather than holding them at arm's length.

Steve Morrell is managing director of ContactBabel.