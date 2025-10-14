Zendesk Adds AI Capabilities Within the Resolution Platform

Zendesk at its AI Summit last week introduced several upgrades to its Resolution Platform to speed resolution, enhance value, and strengthen trust in AI service by combining intelligent automation, streamlined workflows, and advanced analytics to personalize solutions.

Highlights include autonomous Voice AI Agents, transforming customer interactions with intelligent conversations. Video Calling and Screen Sharing specifically for& Zendesk Contact Center enable real-time collaboration. Employee Service is optimized through IT Asset Management, offering full device visibility. Advanced capabilities such as Admin Copilot, Knowledge Builder, Action Builder, and App Builder boost productivity, while next-generation analytics from the HyperArc acquisition deliver insights.

"Today's customers want more than just quick responses; they expect issues fully resolved," said Tom Eggemeier, Zendesk CEO, in a statement. "While many speak of AI as a distant promise, Zendesk is distinguished by our tangible, realized products already reshaping service today. As more organizations rely on Zendesk AI, we're changing the way service gets done. It's a clear sign that our focus on innovating faster than ever is paying off, helping us deliver real value across industries. We're the AI service provider of choice for more companies than any other, and we're committed to helping customers cut through complexity and create lasting impact."

Key upgrades to the Resolution Platform include the following:

Intelligent, AI-powered tools streamline workflows, automate tasks, integrate knowledge, and deliver personalized, resolution-driven experiences backed by advanced insights from HyperArc.

Voice AI agents

Admin Copilot: Proactive AI assistant for service admins that integrates summaries, insights, recommendations, automation, and proactive guidance through conversational tools.

Action Builder: Low/no-code tool for creating workflows and automations with new connectors to OpenAI, Shopify, Confluence, and Microsoft Excel, Teams, and Outlook.

App Builder: Allows agents to build and deploy custom apps without coding.

Knowledge Connectors: Integrates external knowledge sources like Confluence, Google Drive, and SharePoint, without migrating data, supporting AI and human agents.

Knowledge Builder

Advanced Insights Powered by HyperArc: Combines AI and human analysis to deliver narrative insights, revealing trends and root causes for proactive service management.

New capabilities elevating Zendesk Contact Center include the following:

Video Calling & Screen Sharing: Live video support enables agents to switch to high-touch interactions, seeing exactly what customers see to resolve complex issues.

Voice AI Agents: Fully autonomous AI agents powered by agentic AI to understand natural speech, take action, and resolve issues without escalation.

The latest advancements in Zendesk for Employee Service include the following: