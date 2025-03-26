Zendesk Launches Resolution Platform

Zendesk today at its annual Relate conference introduced the Zendesk Resolution Platform, an agentic artificial intelligence suite with advanced tools that integrate Zendesk AI Agents, a comprehensive knowledge graph, actions and integrations, governance and control, and measurement and insights.
"The only metric that matters in customer service is resolution. The Zendesk Resolution Platform is not just making service faster; it is making agentic AI actually work for service, solving every issue with less effort and better outcomes," said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk, in a statement. "Our network of AI agents built with service at the heart works like a well-trained search-and-rescue team, ensuring every interaction leads to a resolution. And as the only large service software provider offering outcome-based pricing, we make sure customers only pay for problems that are resolved, not for interactions or failed attempts. Resolutions are the future of customer service, and Zendesk is leading this revolution."
The Zendesk Resolution Platform includes the following products and features announced at Relate 2025:
- Next Generation Zendesk AI Agents for providing responses to customer inquiries. These Zendesk AI Agents reason, learn, and adapt to even the most complex inquiries.
- Upgraded AI Agent Builder, a dynamic platform that allows businesses to create customized AI agents.
- Copilot enhancements that enable businesses to integrate Zendesk knowledge sources and external systems so Copilot can autonomously run key business procedures on behalf of agents.
- Zendesk Knowledge Graph, which consolidates service knowledge for immediate access by Zendesk agents.
- Zendesk Knowledge Builder, which uses AI to analyze past tickets and key business context to create a knowledge base.
- Generative Search, which provides immediate answers right at the top of the help center and eliminates the need to sift through links.
- Action Builder, which empowers businesses to connect and automate AI and human agent workflows across any system.
- App Builder, a no-code solution for building apps in Zendesk, leveraging generative AI and using natural language prompts.
- AI Reasoning Controls, which give real-time visibility into the AI agent's thinking, how the AI interprets customer requests, why the AI chooses certain responses, and where to refine the agent's behavior.
- Custom Quality Assurance (QA), which scores 100 percent of interactions across human and AI conversations, using generative AI to surface hidden insights into service quality. Custom QA doesn't stop at ticket scoring or agent coaching; it can generate reports, such as ones that show every ticket where customers are discussing competitors.
- AI Insights Hub, a centralized AI operations center that shows all of the AI features that are active, highlights key usage metric, and provides recommendations, whether it's suggesting automating responses or refining workflow routing rules.