Zendesk Launches Resolution Platform

Zendesk today at its annual Relate conference introduced the Zendesk Resolution Platform, an agentic artificial intelligence suite with advanced tools that integrate Zendesk AI Agents, a comprehensive knowledge graph, actions and integrations, governance and control, and measurement and insights.

"The only metric that matters in customer service is resolution. The Zendesk Resolution Platform is not just making service faster; it is making agentic AI actually work for service, solving every issue with less effort and better outcomes," said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk, in a statement. "Our network of AI agents built with service at the heart works like a well-trained search-and-rescue team, ensuring every interaction leads to a resolution. And as the only large service software provider offering outcome-based pricing, we make sure customers only pay for problems that are resolved, not for interactions or failed attempts. Resolutions are the future of customer service, and Zendesk is leading this revolution."

The Zendesk Resolution Platform includes the following products and features announced at Relate 2025: