Zappix Partners with Vee24

Zappix, a digital customer engagement platforms provider, has partnered with Vee24 to integrate Vee24's co-browsing, screen sharing, and video chat into its Digital Agent Assist solution.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vee24 to further enhance our Digital Agent Assist solution," said Yossi Abraham, president and CEO of Zappix, in a statement. "This collaboration allows us to expand our capabilities and deliver even greater value to our customers by providing seamless and personalized assistance across multiple channels."

"Vee24 is excited to partner with Zappix to provide businesses with a more comprehensive digital customer service solution," said Tomer Azenkot, CEO of Vee24, in a statement. "By combining our expertise in co-browsing, screen sharing, and video chat with Zappix's Digital Agent Assist platform, we can empower agents to resolve customer issues faster and more efficiently."