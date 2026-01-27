TELUS and RingCentral Expand Business Connect with AI

TELUS and RingCentral are expanding their partnership to bring advanced artificial intelligence and automation to TELUS Business Connect, a comprehensive cloud-based communication platform bringing calls, messages, and meetings together.

Business Connect's AI-powered capabilities from RingCentral include the following:

AI Assistant (RingCentral AVA), which provides real-time assistance across interactions with context-aware guidance, automation, and insights.

AI Receptionist (RingCentral AIR), an AI phone agent that understands caller intent, answers common questions with personalized responses, schedules appointments, and transfers calls to the best destination based on context and directory.

AI Insights (RingCentral ACE), which delivers data-driven sentiment analysis to help sales teams improve performance through intelligent coaching.

AI Chat, which engages customers through real-time website messaging, enabling live support teams to instantly respond to common questions.

AI Contact Center (RingCX), an omnichannel contact center solution designed to improve customer service across 20 digital channels as well as agent performance with AI-powered agent and supervisor assistance