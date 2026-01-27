TELUS and RingCentral Expand Business Connect with AI

TELUS and RingCentral are expanding their partnership to bring advanced artificial intelligence and automation to TELUS Business Connect, a comprehensive cloud-based communication platform bringing calls, messages, and meetings together.

Business Connect's AI-powered capabilities from RingCentral include the following:

  • AI Assistant (RingCentral AVA), which provides real-time assistance across interactions with context-aware guidance, automation, and insights.
  • AI Receptionist (RingCentral AIR), an AI phone agent that understands caller intent, answers common questions with personalized responses, schedules appointments, and transfers calls to the best destination based on context and directory.
  • AI Insights (RingCentral ACE), which delivers data-driven sentiment analysis to help sales teams improve performance through intelligent coaching.
  • AI Chat, which engages customers through real-time website messaging, enabling live support teams to instantly respond to common questions.
  • AI Contact Center (RingCX), an omnichannel contact center solution designed to improve customer service across 20 digital channels as well as agent performance with AI-powered agent and supervisor assistance

"Businesses are looking for technology that works as hard as they do," said Katherine Emberly, senior vice president of TELUS and president of its small and medium business department, in a statement. "By integrating RingCentral's advanced AI capabilities into Business Connect, we're giving our customers a competitive edge, elevating every customer interaction while freeing up their teams to focus on growing their business and serving their customers."

"Together we're excited to bring the full power of AI to expand upon our more than 10-year mission of enabling organizations across Canada to work smarter, respond faster, and turn communications into a true competitive advantage," said Sandra Krief, senior vice president of global service providers at RingCentral, in a statement. "By integrating RingCentral's industry-leading voice, contact center, and conversational AI across Business Connect, we are transforming everyday interactions into intelligence, efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences."

