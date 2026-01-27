TELUS and RingCentral Expand Business Connect with AI

TELUS and RingCentral are expanding their partnership to bring advanced artificial intelligence and automation to TELUS Business Connect, a comprehensive cloud-based communication platform bringing calls, messages, and meetings together.
Business Connect's AI-powered capabilities from RingCentral include the following:
"Businesses are looking for technology that works as hard as they do," said Katherine Emberly, senior vice president of TELUS and president of its small and medium business department, in a statement. "By integrating RingCentral's advanced AI capabilities into Business Connect, we're giving our customers a competitive edge, elevating every customer interaction while freeing up their teams to focus on growing their business and serving their customers."
"Together we're excited to bring the full power of AI to expand upon our more than 10-year mission of enabling organizations across Canada to work smarter, respond faster, and turn communications into a true competitive advantage," said Sandra Krief, senior vice president of global service providers at RingCentral, in a statement. "By integrating RingCentral's industry-leading voice, contact center, and conversational AI across Business Connect, we are transforming everyday interactions into intelligence, efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences."