RingCentral Launches AI Receptionist

RingCentral, a business communications and contact center systems provider, today introduced RingCentral AI Receptionist (AIR), a phone agent that uses generative artificial intelligence to automatically answer customer questions and transfer callers to the right place.

Key capabilities of RingCentral AI Receptionist include the following:

Resolution of routine customer questions, such as company services, business hours, and location.

Smart knowledge base creation, using generative AI with context from websites and documents.

Scalability for multiple locations or departments.

Intelligent call routing

SMS confirmations, delivering important details like locations and email addresses on request via SMS.

Call transcripts and analytics for every call to give insights into why customers are calling, call volume, and trends.

"The launch of RingCentral AI Receptionist marks our foray into agentic AI and the creation of a new category in AI-powered business call handling. RingCentral AIR is designed to work right out of the box, enabling any business, from local service providers to fast-growing enterprises, to automate customer interactions," said Kira Makagon, chief innovation officer and chief marketing officer of RingCentral, in a statement. "Voice remains the preferred way in which customers communicate, and AI-powered call automation integrated directly into the phone system will redefine how companies of all sizes connect with their customers."

RingCentral also launched Cloud Work RingCX through a partnership with BT, which connects more than a million business and public-sector customers in the United Kingdom.

A cloud-based contact center platform with AI assistance built in, Cloud Work RingCX helps corporate and public-sector organizations working with BT to improve customer experiences through a mix of voice and messaging apps.

Cloud Work RingCX brings together voice calls and more than 20 digital channels. It combines with BT Cloud Work, BT's unified communications service, enabling agents to handle voice, video, and digital channels from one BT platform. AI-driven tools help ensure quick, personalized responses, while real-time analytics and AI assistance help agents resolve issues and supervisors monitor performance, identify specific areas for improvement, and provide targeted coaching.