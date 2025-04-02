TELUS Partners with Zendesk

TELUS Digital Experience today announced a partnership with Zendesk through which Zendesk will integrate TELUS Digital's global CXM talent into its support solutions, granting immediate access to a global network of 78,000 team members across 31 countries. In turn, TELUS Digital will incorporate Zendesk's customer relationship management (CRM) and call center-as-a-service (CCaaS) technologies in its suite of offerings. Additionally, TELUS Digital's generative artificial intelligence platform, Fuel iX, will be available to Zendesk customers from the Zendesk marketplace.

"This partnership unites Zendesk's AI-powered service and CCaaS platform with TELUS Digital's global talent delivery and generative AI capabilities to meet the needs of modern, large-scale customer service environments," said Adrian McDermott, chief technology officer of Zendesk, in a statement. "Zendesk powers billions of conversations between brands and their customers across voice, chat, email, social, and more. TELUS Digital is uniquely positioned to enhance these experiences through its expertise and scale in CX delivery, technology integration, and AI innovation. Together, we empower organizations to implement and scale smarter, more connected customer experience strategies."

Tobias Dengel (left), president of TELUS Digital Solutions, and Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk, celebrate the launch of their strategic collaboration at the Zendesk Relate conference in Las Vegas March 27.

TELUS Digital's integration with Zendesk unlocks a more connected, intelligent customer service experience. By combining Zendesk's extensible service platform with TELUS Digital's CX and genAI capabilities, clients can integrate workforce management tools, optimize agent performance, and streamline support operations. This creates a contact center environment that supports both real-time interactions and asynchronous messaging.

Fuel iX further enhances this integration by offering real-time agent assistance, in-conversation response suggestions, and deep insights into customer sentiment, grammar, and intent.

"At TELUS Digital, we're helping our clients reimagine the entire customer journey, from first touchpoints to real-time support, by building integrated solutions that are fast to implement and easy to scale," said Tobias Dengel, president of TELUS Digital Solutions, in a statement. "Zendesk&'s extensible architecture gives us the flexibility to quickly integrate it into our broader CX ecosystem. The additional integration of Fuel iX, enables smarter support experiences, faster resolution times, and real operational gains, such as the 25 percent reduction in average handle time we recently delivered for an enterprise client within just two weeks of deployment."

TELUS Digital's relationship with Zendesk builds on the company's partnership with Local Measure, a CCaaS and advanced voice solutions provider. TELUS Digital announced its partnership with Local Measure in March 2024. Local Measure now powers the voice and messaging capabilities within Zendesk's CCaaS platform, which is built on Amazon Connect. In February 2025, Zendesk acquired Local Measure, further strengthening its voice and AI capabilities.