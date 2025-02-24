Zendesk to Acquire Local Measure

Zendesk has acquired Local Measure, a provider of cloud contact center and advanced voice solutions, for an undisclosed amount.

This acquisition accelerates Zendesk's expansion into larger, more complex service environments, enhances its artificial intelligence voice capabilities, and strengthens its integration with Amazon Connect, Amazon Web Services' cloud contact center solution. It will also enable Zendesk to deliver more advanced automation, smarter agent assist tools, and greater flexibility and scalability for companies managing large-scale service operations.

"Voice is one of the most personal and powerful ways businesses connect with their customers and employees, and managing it at scale requires a solution that is both intelligent and adaptable," said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk, in a statement. "By acquiring Local Measure, we are fast-tracking our ability to deliver a fully integrated, AI-powered voice solution that combines the strength of Zendesk's platform with the flexibility, security, and scalability of Amazon Connect. This move positions Zendesk to lead in the next generation of AI-powered service."

"We've worked closely with Zendesk as a strategic partner, and this next step means faster deployment, lower complexity, and cloud-native innovation making Zendesk a fresh alternative to legacy contact center providers," said Jonathan Barouch, CEO of Local Measure, in a statement. "Together, we can bring customers the best of both worlds" Zendesk's industry-leading AI-driven service solutions and Local Measure's deep expertise in voice technology and contact centers."