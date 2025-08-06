RingCentral Expands AI Receptionist

RingCentral, a business communications provider, has added capabilities to its AI Receptionist (AIR), a phone agent that handles and routes customer calls, and launched a stand-alone version called AI Receptionist Everywhere, which brings AI-powered call handling beyond RingEX to all third-party telephony systems, both on-premises and cloud.
RingCentral AIR now includes appointment booking with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook and supports U.K. and Australian English, Spanish, and French. RingCentral AIR will also be available in the United Kingdom and Australia by the end of September.
"The market's response to RingCentral AIR has been strong. We've tripled our customer base in a single quarter, with more than 3,000 businesses now actively relying on AIR to transform their communications," said Kira Makagon, president and chief operating officer of RingCentral, in a statement. This isn't just about handling calls better; it's about providing every organization with a powerful AI agent that drives their business forward. With AIR Everywhere, we've democratized AIR capabilities so now it's accessible to everyone and not limited to only RingCentral customers."