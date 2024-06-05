RingCentral Adds Google Chrome and Microsoft Teams Extensions to RingCX

RingCentral, a provider of cloud business communications, contact center, video, and hybrid event solutions, has added a Google Chrome browser extension and Microsoft Teams integration to its RingCX contact center product.
RingCX's browser extension for Google Chrome lets agents work in a web browser (whether in a home-grown CRM or other business tool) and answer inbound calls or click-to-dial. By configuring the extension to open a designated URL upon receiving a call, agents can access relevant customer information or internal resources instantly.
The RingCX Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams integration blends the RingCX contact center experience into Microsoft Teams, allowing users to make and receive calls without leaving the application.
"With our immersive agent experiences for RingCX, agents can work within the familiar tools they use every day, with easy access to the information they need to make customers feel valued. Happier customers and agents are a win-win for any business," John Finch, global vice president of product marketing at RingCentral, wrote in a blog post.