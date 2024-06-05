RingCentral Adds Google Chrome and Microsoft Teams Extensions to RingCX

RingCentral, a provider of cloud business communications, contact center, video, and hybrid event solutions, has added a Google Chrome browser extension and Microsoft Teams integration to its RingCX contact center product.

RingCX's browser extension for Google Chrome lets agents work in a web browser (whether in a home-grown CRM or other business tool) and answer inbound calls or click-to-dial. By configuring the extension to open a designated URL upon receiving a call, agents can access relevant customer information or internal resources instantly.

The RingCX Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams integration blends the RingCX contact center experience into Microsoft Teams, allowing users to make and receive calls without leaving the application.