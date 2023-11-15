RingCentral Launches Ring CX

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has released RingCX, a contact center solution with new capabilities powered by its RingSense AI platform.

Integrated with RingCentral MVP, RingCX offers real-time guidance for agents and automated scoring and monitoring for supervisors; the ability to bring together voice, video and digital channels, with full context to the customer journey and interaction history; AI summaries; and more.

Embedded RingSense AI helps agents and supervisors before, during, and after every customer interaction. Capabilities include agent insights from prior customer conversations, real-time summaries of the interaction, post-call transcriptions, action items, and summaries, and generative AI-based automated quality management, coaching, and conversation analytics.

"RingCX fills a gap in the market for an all-inclusive contact center solution that has the digital channels, voice, video, and robust AI capabilities that businesses need as they transition to a new generation of contact centers that power smarter customer experiences," said Srini Raghavan, chief product officer of RingCentral, in a statement. "RingCX scales with the business, allowing decision-makers to adopt capabilities and evolve their experience, on their timeline, with rapid deployment in days, not weeks or months."

Partner integrations include Salesforce, Zendesk, Cognigy, Google DialogFlow, Yellow.ai, Balto, and Calabrio, with Hubspot, Microsoft Dynamics, and ServiceNow coming soon.

RingCX is available in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with France and Germany coming later this quarter.