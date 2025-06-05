Parloa Integrates with Verint Open Platform

Parloa, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence technology for customer experience, has integrated its AI Agent Management Platform (AMP) with Verint's CX Automation Platform, enabling companies to create hybrid workforces with human and AI agents.

With this integration, companies can launch AMP as a scalable, always-on, and fully elastic team of customizable AI agents deployed, managed, and coached alongside human agents within Verint's Workforce Engagement (WFE) solutions.

With this partnership, Parloa delivers its scalable AI agents, while Verint provides the operational infrastructure to forecast, schedule, and optimize performance across the full contact center workforce. Parloa customers can manage AI and human agents together.

This integration also matches the right agent—human or AI—to each call, ensures every call is answered, and allows for workforce scaling based on real-time demand.

By leveraging the Verint Open Platform architecture, companies can now also access Parloa's AMP capabilities, including voice, chat, and language translation, providing multilingual support across channels. Simultaneously, with Verint's Open Platform, they can analyze, coach and optimize AI agents.