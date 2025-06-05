Parloa Integrates with Verint Open Platform

Parloa, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence technology for customer experience, has integrated its AI Agent Management Platform (AMP) with Verint's CX Automation Platform, enabling companies to create hybrid workforces with human and AI agents.
With this integration, companies can launch AMP as a scalable, always-on, and fully elastic team of customizable AI agents deployed, managed, and coached alongside human agents within Verint's Workforce Engagement (WFE) solutions.
With this partnership, Parloa delivers its scalable AI agents, while Verint provides the operational infrastructure to forecast, schedule, and optimize performance across the full contact center workforce. Parloa customers can manage AI and human agents together.
This integration also matches the right agent—human or AI—to each call, ensures every call is answered, and allows for workforce scaling based on real-time demand.
By leveraging the Verint Open Platform architecture, companies can now also access Parloa's AMP capabilities, including voice, chat, and language translation, providing multilingual support across channels. Simultaneously, with Verint's Open Platform, they can analyze, coach and optimize AI agents.
"The contact center no longer consists of only human agents. It has transitioned to a hybrid workforce of humans and AI agents. This partnership allows customers to manage Parloa AI Agents the same way they manage a human workforce, giving call center managers the ability to improve customer outcomes in a cost-effective way," said Dorothy Copeland, senior vice president of Parloa's partner ecosystem, in a statement. "By combining Verint's leadership in CX automation with Parloa's innovation in agentic AI, we are delivering a powerful combination of capabilities to the market."
"Bringing this integration to market enables our joint customers to access both Verint's industry-leading CX Automation Platform and Parloa's agentic AI solutions," said Ken Archer, Verint's Americas channel chief, in a statement. "Together, these solutions enable contact center teams to see strong business outcomes by improving workforce capacity, increasing revenue, and elevating CX."