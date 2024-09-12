Parloa Launches AI Agent Management Platform

Parloa, a provider of automation for customer service, has launched the AI Agent Management Platform (AMP), a generative artificial intelligence-powered platform for contact centers.

AMP can go beyond scripted conversation flows with fully dynamic and autonomous agents.

"With AMP, Parloa ushers in the genAI era of the customer contact center. We see a future in which every customer will have their own personalized AI agent who already knows their entire history with the company and is available 24/7 in any language. Now, our customers can harness the full power of generative AI, going beyond scripted flows for a more conversational experience. AMP makes customer contact center interactions with personal agents as easy as talking with a friend," said Malte Kosub, CEO of Parloa, in a statement.

Parloa AMP empowers businesses to manage a team of highly-skilled, genAI-powered agents on a global scale. Using the latest models from Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, AMP enables the fast deployment of personal AI agents at scale. AMP's personal agents are trained with genAI's natural language briefings instead of rule-based dialogue scripts.

"Parloa is defining how generative AI is used in customer service with the release of the AI Agent Management Platform," said Marco Casalaina, vice president of products for Azure AI at Microsoft, in a statement. "Combined with their industry-leading, always-on copilot for real-time translation, Parloa is setting the standard for personal, 24/7 support experiences delivered by AI agents using Microsoft Azure AI."

ibex, a provider of business process outsourcing and customer engagement solutions, and Waterfield Tech, a customer experience solutions provider are Parloa's official AMP launch partners in North America. They are working directly with Parloa to ensure North American customers can implement AMP.

Parloa also just launched a solution for human agents in the contact center. When human agents need to jump on calls, they're provided genAI-powered capabilities like real-time translations and automated responses. Customers who call into the contact center can speak in their preferred languages, and human agents can respond in real time without being proficient in that language.