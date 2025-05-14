NICE Partners with AWS

NICE is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transform how businesses deliver customer service through tightly integrated artificial intelligence, cloud, and automation technologies.
As a part of this collaboration, NICE's CXone Mpower will now be available in AWS Marketplace and integrated with AWS AI services like Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q Business.
Additionally, NICE and AWS are working together to help businesses implement end-to-end automation strategies that adapt to changing needs. Organizations can leverage their own data across the front, mid and back office; combining NICE CX AI specific models with new AWS technology.
"Organizations are under pressure to unify fragmented service operations and unlock the full value of AI," said Barry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NICE, in a statement "Through our collaboration with AWS, we're addressing this urgent need, bringing together industry-leading AI and cloud capabilities to help businesses automate customer service workflows end-to-end, with the speed, flexibility, and scale today's environment demands."
"NICE's customer experience expertise combined with AWS's cloud and AI capabilities creates a powerful relationship that helps businesses transform their operations," said Chris Grusz, managing director of technology partnerships at AWS, in a statement. "By bringing CXone Mpower to AWS Marketplace and deepening our technical integration, we're making it simpler for organizations to implement intelligent automation at scale, ultimately delivering better experiences for their customers while achieving greater operational efficiency."