NICE Partners with AWS

NICE is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transform how businesses deliver customer service through tightly integrated artificial intelligence, cloud, and automation technologies.

As a part of this collaboration, NICE's CXone Mpower will now be available in AWS Marketplace and integrated with AWS AI services like Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q Business.

Additionally, NICE and AWS are working together to help businesses implement end-to-end automation strategies that adapt to changing needs. Organizations can leverage their own data across the front, mid and back office; combining NICE CX AI specific models with new AWS technology.