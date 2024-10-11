Mitel Launches Mitel Interaction Recording Insights AI

Mitel, a provider of business communications, has released Mitel Interaction Recording (MIR) Insights AI with deeper business analytics and categorization of recorded communications.

Leveraging a built-in generative artificial intelligence engine backed by Microsoft Azure AI Services and OpenAI foundation models, MIR Insights AI gives customer service professionals access to AI-powered recording summaries and sentiment detection with voice recording transcripts in more than 100 languages.

MIR Insights AI, developed with ASC Technologies provides comprehensive AI-based analysis of this data directly from Mitel Interaction Recording to identify developing patterns that can mitigate compliance risks, assess customer interactions, and provide detailed, actionable business insights.

MIR Insights AI capabilities include the following:

AI-driven Summary and Sentiment Detection built directly into MIR's wave bar, allowing agents to get to the point of the conversation in seconds and even ask case-specific follow-up questions to a genAI-powered chatbot. MIR Insights AI can also provide a readout of the conversation's sentiment.

Visual Insights through dashboards and reports.

Compliance Management, ensuring disclaimers are stated in calls, categorizing calls into regulated or non-regulated, identifying sensitive personal data, and flagging calls with PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) sensitive information, like credit card details.

MIR Insights AI uses Microsoft Azure AI Services and OpenAI models to search for critical keywords, patterns, and phrases based on a predefined template.