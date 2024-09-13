Mitel Launches the Mitel Common Communications Framework for Unified Communications

Mitel, a business communications provider, has updated its hybrid unified communications (UC) portfolio with the Mitel Common Communications Framework, an open blueprint for interoperability across on-premises and customer, partner, or Mitel-hosted cloud models.

The company is also launching Mitel Secure Cloud for organizations seeking the highest level of security, compliance, and data and operational sovereignty.

"Too often, the market tries to box unified communications into on-premises or cloud solutions where cloud is synonymous with [unified communications-as-a-service], but that's an outdated mindset. The truth is, UC isn't about where it lives, it's about what it delivers for the customer," said Eric Hanson, chief marketing officer of Mitel, in a statement. "Cloud isn't one-size-fits-all, which is why our approach isn't just about selling a product; it's about delivering the right combination of hosting, features, service delivery, and integrations to solve real business problems. With a hybrid cloud model and Mitel's Common Communications Framework, we're making that possible for every customer on their terms."

Mitel's Common Communications Framework enables organizations to maximize PBX investments while also tapping into their preferred cloud hosting model to support growth and evolving operational needs. It is adaptable to support organizations of all sizes, from 250 to 10,000 users, across one or multiple locations. It also offers a common experience for front-line and back-office teams. AI innovations via Mitel's AI ecosystem and deep integrations with 200 business applications help streamline workflows and boost productivity.

The Mitel Secure Cloud, meanwhile, takes the hybrid approach and common framework one step further by offering data and operational sovereignty and compliance in a managed service offering for enterprises in highly regulated industries or countries. Customers can mitigate security concerns with a dedicated instance and three levels of data, operational sovereignty and compliance, built to support even strict European regulatory requirements. Secure integration with third-party cloud services and business applications allows customers to streamline operations while mitigating data risks. and global managed services teams offer deep experience to ensure Secure Cloud customers have a fit-for-purpose solution from day one.

Mitel Secure Cloud is now available in the United Kingdom and will be available in Germany later this year and other parts of Europe in early 2025.