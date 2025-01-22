Level AI Introduces iCSAT

Level AI, a customer experience artificial intelligence solutions provider, today launched Inferred CSAT (iCSAT), a platform feature that automates customer satisfaction (CSAT) scoring for 100 percent of customer interactions leveraging generative AI and semantic intelligence.

iCSAT analyzes every customer interaction and offers a view of customer sentiment, effort, and resolution. It integrates with Level AI's voice of the customer and quality assurance solutions to uncover root causes, enable correlations with key performance metrics, and provide tailored coaching opportunities.