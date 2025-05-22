Jabra Launches Engage AI Complete

Jabra, a professional audio brand, today introduced Jabra Engage AI Complete, a premium tier of its call center software, Engage AI.

Jabra Engage AI Complete adds real-time speech-to-text transcription and generative artificial intelligence. With it, call center agents receive live coaching and automated call summaries, while supervisors gain real-time insights, sentiment analysis, and analytics.

The platform uses AI to transcribe conversations. It also analyzes not only what's said but also how it's said, helping agents adjust their tone in real time. Additionally, the platform uses AI to cut through background noise to ensure clearer conversations, powered by Jabra's ClearSpeech technology.

New features that will be available in Engage AI Complete include the following:

AI Call Summaries – Automatically transcribes and summarizes calls.

Auto Call Reason Detection – Detects the reason for the call to help teams identify patterns and improve processes.

Auto Topic Tagging – Tags key topics discussed during the call to track trends and streamline coaching.

Customer Sentiment – Gives an instant, high-level view of how each call went with a simple sentiment score based on the words used during the call.

Insights & Analytics Dashboard – Overview of conversations to help leaders improve coaching and quality.