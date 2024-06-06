Five9 Launches AI Integration with Salesforce

Five9, a customer experience platforms provider, today announced an expanded relationship with Salesforce for delivering artificial intelligence-powered solutions to improve customer experiences in the contact center.

The latest release of Five9 for Service Cloud Voice with Partner Telephony combines Salesforce Einstein with Five9's suite of AI solutions to help agents respond to customer requests and improve contact center management's understanding of the overall health of operations.

Using Five9's open APIs and Five9 TranscriptStream, the Einstein AI engine identifies opportunities to empower agents with real-time solutions, prompting next-best action agent guidance. The solution can also generate real-time transcription of customer conversations, vet call recordings for accuracy and relevance to other customer touchpoints, and integrate with Salesforce Einstein Conversation Insights.