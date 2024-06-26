Eltropy Enhances Unified Conversations Platform

Eltropy, a provider of conversations platforms for community financial institutions, has enhanced its Unified Conversations Platform with an integration to Voice+, a modern voice and contact center solution; advanced skill-based routing, lobby management features, and additional productivity-boosting updates.

Eltropy Voice+ integrates voice capabilities with digital channels like texting, video, and chat, all enhanced by artificial intelligence. This creates a comprehensive unified contact center solution for voice, digital, and AI interactions as agents benefit from a streamlined single pane of glass.

The updated Skill-Based Routing (SBR 2.0) introduces several new features, including the following:

Queue priority, for handling high-value interactions first;

Agent proficiency matching based on language skills;

Offline queue for after-hours messages;

Cross-channel concurrency to determine simultaneous channel handling; and

Faster agent allocation.

Lobby Management, part of Eltropy's Total Branch Solution, offers efficient check-ins, queue management, branch traffic analytics, and resource planning tools to enhance the in-branch experience, bridging the gap between digital banking and traditional branch services.

Additional platform enhancements include updates to Appointment Management, a comprehensive view of AI- and agent-handled interactions, supervisor dashboard improvements, and screen pop features for the agent workspace.