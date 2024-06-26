Eltropy Enhances Unified Conversations Platform

Eltropy, a provider of conversations platforms for community financial institutions, has enhanced its Unified Conversations Platform with an integration to Voice+, a modern voice and contact center solution; advanced skill-based routing, lobby management features, and additional productivity-boosting updates.
Eltropy Voice+ integrates voice capabilities with digital channels like texting, video, and chat, all enhanced by artificial intelligence. This creates a comprehensive unified contact center solution for voice, digital, and AI interactions as agents benefit from a streamlined single pane of glass.
The updated Skill-Based Routing (SBR 2.0) introduces several new features, including the following:
- Queue priority, for handling high-value interactions first;
- Agent proficiency matching based on language skills;
- Offline queue for after-hours messages;
- Cross-channel concurrency to determine simultaneous channel handling; and
- Faster agent allocation.
Lobby Management, part of Eltropy's Total Branch Solution, offers efficient check-ins, queue management, branch traffic analytics, and resource planning tools to enhance the in-branch experience, bridging the gap between digital banking and traditional branch services.
Additional platform enhancements include updates to Appointment Management, a comprehensive view of AI- and agent-handled interactions, supervisor dashboard improvements, and screen pop features for the agent workspace.
"These enhancements reaffirm our commitment to quality and mark one of our most significant engineering efforts to date," said Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, in a statement. "We're excited about the opportunities these improvements will create for credit unions and community banks to elevate their overall member, customer, and employee experience in banking."