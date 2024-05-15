Eltropy Launches Voice+

Eltropy, a provider of conversations platform for credit unions and community banks, today launched Voice+, integrating traditional voice capabilities with digital channels like text messaging, video, and chat into a unified contact center solution.

Voice+ provides a single pane of glass for agents to handle voice and digital interactions, with unified routing, AI agents and assistants, and analytics across all channels.

"Voice+ bridges the gap between traditional voice and cutting-edge digital conversations that today's customers expect," said Ashish Garg, Eltropy's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "This future-proof solution allows community banks and credit unions to meet and exceed customer needs through effortless, unified conversation experiences. Providing Voice+ is a major milestone in executing our vision for a unified conversations platform. We couldn't be more excited for our customers to leverage Voice+."

Eltropy Voice+ offers comprehensive voice capabilities, including softphone controls, call transfer, conferencing, voicemail, call recording, outbound dialing, callback, priority queues, skill-based routing, and interactive voice response. A visual call flow designer allows credit unions and community banks to implement routing strategies based on business hours, queue stats, data dips, and other dynamic information.

Eltropy's AI capabilities automate simple calls and assist human agents. The platform enables a smooth handoff when escalating calls from AI virtual agents to human agents, with full context passed along.

"Voice+ is built directly into our Unified Conversations Platform in the cloud," said Jack Chawla, vice president of product and strategy at Eltropy, in a statement. "This allows it to seamlessly blend voice capabilities with all our digital channels like text, video, and chat. While Voice+ brings many innovations to the market, we recognize that customers moving from legacy voice solutions need assurance on core call center functionality. In this first release of Voice+, we are providing a complete solution with all the expected voice features, analytics, supervisor tools, and more."

With Eltropy Voice+, credit unions and community banks can do the following: