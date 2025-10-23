Dialpad and Verint Partner on Workforce Management Integration

Dialpad, a communications and agentic platforms provider, has partnered with Verint to bring workforce management (WFM) to customers.

Under the agreement, Dialpad will offer Dialpad WFM for small to mid-sized contact centers, and Verint's Open Platform for large operations. Together, the offerings enable customers to choose the right-fit scheduling, adherence, and compliance capabilities, all powered by Dialpad's cloud communications platform.

The Verint integration enables Dialpad to provide a workforce management solution for global contact centers. Managers gain visibility across geographies, agents have more flexibility to adjust schedules through Verint's TimeFlex Bot, and agent status updates from Dialpad flow directly into Verint Open Platform, giving managers up-to-the-minute visibility.