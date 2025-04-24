CloudHesive Partners with Teneo.ai

CloudHesive, a cloud and contact center solutions provider, has partnered with Teneo.ai, a conversational artificial intelligence and automation provider, bringing Teneo's advanced automation capabilities, including its Natural Language Understanding Accuracy Booster, to the ConnectPath CX contact center-as-a-service platform powered by Amazon Connect.
"Teneo is revolutionizing AI-driven contact center automation by combining industry-leading accuracy with cost savings and scalability," said Michael Kenney, U.S. director at Teneo.ai, in a statement. "With Teneo and ConnectPath CX, businesses can now transform their contact centers into AI-powered hubs of efficiency, cost savings, and customer excellence, delivering measurable impact from day one."
"Modern contact centers are challenged by rising costs and inefficiencies stemming from inaccurate routing and limited automation," said Patrick Hannah, chief technology officer of CloudHesive, in a statement. "By embedding Teneo's AI into ConnectPath CX, we're empowering our customers to automate intelligently, reduce operational overhead, and deliver exceptional service at scale."