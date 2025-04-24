CloudHesive Partners with Teneo.ai

CloudHesive, a cloud and contact center solutions provider, has partnered with Teneo.ai, a conversational artificial intelligence and automation provider, bringing Teneo's advanced automation capabilities, including its Natural Language Understanding Accuracy Booster, to the ConnectPath CX contact center-as-a-service platform powered by Amazon Connect.

Key benefits of Teneo's integration to ConnectPath CX include the following:

Agentless Contact Center, which automates 100 percent of Level 1 and 50 percent of Level 2 support inquiries.

NLU Accuracy Booster, powered by Teneo Linguistic Modeling Language, for intent recognition.

Conversational IVR for Amazon Connect, for intelligent call routing.

CRM and platform integration, with pre-built compatibility with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Zendesk, Epic, and more.