Calabrio Introduces Recording Solution for Webex Calling

Calabrio has extended its call recording and compliance management features, originally designed for contact centers, to Cisco's Webex Calling.

This comprehensive solution addresses all call recording and quality management requirements for both Webex Contact Center and Webex Calling. A unified user interface integrates artificial intelligence-powered reporting, and flexible storage options fit customers' compliance recording needs for contact centers and knowledge workers.

"To improve business performance and efficiency, modern organizations recognize the importance of recording and analyzing calls for contact center agents and back-office and sales teams. Calabrio enables organizations to access all Webex Calling and Contact Center customer contacts in a single, easy-to-use unified application," said Raj Shankar, senior vice president of global product management at Calabrio, in a statement. "Leveraging our long-standing partnership with Cisco and thousands of deployments, customers gain a single, intuitive interface for sharing contact data across their enterprise. Joint customers benefit from a widely deployed WFO solution for Webex Contact Center and Webex Calling platforms."

"Flexibility and compliance should be at the forefront of every organization's collaboration strategy. With over 15 million users around the world and growing, Webex Calling enables organizations with a modern, cloud-based platform built for a complete customer experience," said Amey Parandekar, vice president of product for Webex Calling at Cisco, in a statement. "Using Webex Calling technology, Calabrio users can now access cloud-native call recording across the enterprise. With Webex Calling's fully compliant enterprise-grade calling experience and Calabio's extensive performance suite, businesses of all sizes are empowered to connect effortlessly and efficiently."