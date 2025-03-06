Broadvoice Partners with TPG

Broadvoice, a customer experience technology provider, has partnered with TPG, a provider of CX analysis services and solutions, to bring Anna, TPG's artificial intelligence-powered post-call and chat quality assurance tool, to the Broadvoice GoContact platform.

Trained on 180 million data points, Anna uses TPG's Compendium Framework to predict business outcomes. Once Anna ingests customer interaction data, it can assess contact center agents' behavioral attributes. TPG's behavioral innovation team and behavioral improvement training module, Develop, monitor, measure, and execute Anna's predictive insights. Anna's algorithms are designed to enhance sales, resolution, loyalty. and retention.

GoContact is a cloud-native contact center that combines AI, workforce management, advanced analytics, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with Broadvoice to introduce Anna into the GoContact platform. As the most seasoned automated quality assurance (AQA) vendor in the space, we have nearly three decades of experience focused on driving business outcomes through QA. Along the way, our CEO coined the phrase, 'This call may be monitored for quality assurance.' We have spent 28 years developing proprietary assessment models that accurately predict business outcomes with over 90 percent certainty—something no one else can do. This partnership will only extend our legacy of generating $6 billion in ROI for our clients. The quality of data, coupled with the patented way we process it, places Anna in a league of her own. Today, GoContact joins us in that differentiated realm," said Rob Enslow, vice president of global channel strategy at TPG, in a statement. "We're always looking to drive additional customer satisfaction and revenue for our clients," said Timothy Petch, vice president of strategic sales at Broadvoice, in a statement. "With the addition of Anna to our portfolio of AI-powered products, including workforce management and data analytics, businesses using GoContact can easily streamline operational efficiencies, boost agent productivity, and drive ROI."

Anna is the latest AI-powered product available to users of the GoContact platform. Last month, Broadvoice added post-call AI to GoContact, infusing it with sentiment analysis, summaries, and transcripts. Last year, Broadvoice released a workforce management solution with forecasting and scheduling, capacity planning, and staffing adjustments. The company also launched Voice AI workflow builders that intelligently automate responses, complete tasks, and trigger subsequent actions, like sending a text from an interactive voice response interaction, without involving a live agent.