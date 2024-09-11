Broadvoice Launches AI-Infused Workforce Management Solution

Broadvoice, an omnichannel contact center platform and unified communications provider, has released an artificial intelligence-infused workforce management tool for its contact center-as-a-service platform to help contact centers optimize agent scheduling and performance.

Businesses can manage operations and teams across locations, time zones, channels, and devices using AI-driven forecasting, real-time analytics, and customizable reporting tools.

The suite of features includes the following:

AI-powered scheduling, using historical data and predictive analytics to forecast call volumes and schedule agents accordingly.

Automated staffing adjustments, to automatically shift resources in real time to meet unexpected volume demands.

Performance analytics, to monitor key performance indicators in real time and over time to identify and address areas of improvement, celebrate successes, and optimize training initiatives.