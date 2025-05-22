Alorica Launches CX2GO

Customer experience company Alorica today launched CX2GO, an instant, plug-and-play contact center solution tailored for startups, small and medium-size businesses, and fast-growing companies operating within a leaner CX framework.

CX2GO provides access to a skilled workforce, proven processes, advanced technology, and real-time insights. With it, companies can deliver customer support across voice, chat, email, social, and back-office channels. Companies can also scale up or down through flexible staffing. Companies can run CX2GO on the Genesys Cloud platform or integrate it with their own systems, benefiting from predictive routing, in-depth performance reporting, and real-time operational insights.

"We're excited to extend Alorica's deep expertise to a new customer base. What started as a successful pilot program quickly became the impetus for officially launching CX2GO," said Alorica Co-CEO Max Schwendner, in a statement. "Whether you're a growth-stage company, a rapidly scaling tech brand, or a digital-first business navigating increased demand, CX2GO is built specifically to meet you and your customers where you are. Our flexible and reliable model frees up our fastest-growing clients so they can focus on future innovation while we manage and protect their customer interactions."

"It's because of Alorica's entrepreneurial spirit and keen ability to pivot our strategic approach on behalf of our clients—big, small and everything in between—that we're able to package and deliver this tailor-made solution," said Mike Clifton, Alorica's co-CEO, in a statement. "During a time of heightened risk, this gives companies control where it matters most: their customer experience. For those that are scaling quickly or facing economic headwinds, CX2GO brings consistent, high-quality support that protects revenue, reduces risk and keeps business moving forward."