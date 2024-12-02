ASAPP Turns to Amazon Bedrock

ASAPP, a provider of contact center artificial intelligence software, has integrated Amazon Web Services' Amazon Bedrock into its customer experience (CX) platform to help users develop generative AI solutions, while offering increased security and data privacy.

The integration is central to ASAPP's GenerativeAgent, a fully conversational virtual agent for voice and chat that automates nearly all the work of Tier 1 agents. GenerativeAgent integrates with contact center infrastructure, offers no-code configuration, and includes a human-in-the-loop workflow.

Amazon Bedrock offers a choice of foundation models from leading AI companies to help users build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI practices. It also helps users experiment with and evaluate top foundation models for specific use cases, privately customize them with the customer's data, and build agents that execute tasks using the customer's enterprise systems and data sources.