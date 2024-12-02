ASAPP Turns to Amazon Bedrock

ASAPP, a provider of contact center artificial intelligence software, has integrated Amazon Web Services' Amazon Bedrock into its customer experience (CX) platform to help users develop generative AI solutions, while offering increased security and data privacy.
The integration is central to ASAPP's GenerativeAgent, a fully conversational virtual agent for voice and chat that automates nearly all the work of Tier 1 agents. GenerativeAgent integrates with contact center infrastructure, offers no-code configuration, and includes a human-in-the-loop workflow.
Amazon Bedrock offers a choice of foundation models from leading AI companies to help users build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI practices. It also helps users experiment with and evaluate top foundation models for specific use cases, privately customize them with the customer's data, and build agents that execute tasks using the customer's enterprise systems and data sources.
"Integrating Amazon Bedrock into our AI for CX platform enables us to select the [large language model] that best solves each customer's unique problem, while quickly and securely incorporating that model into our products," said Nirmal Mukhi, vice president of AI engineering at ASAPP, in a statement. "As a result, contact centers get the most tailored AI solutions delivered faster and without the performance trade-offs and additional security measures introduced by other approaches."
"ASAPP's AI products, built on AWS, have helped companies drive efficiencies and customer satisfaction in their contact centers," said Baskar Sridharan, vice president of AI and infrastructure at Amazon Web Services, in a statement. "We are excited for Amazon Bedrock to power ASAPP's latest product, GenerativeAgent, to unlock value for their customers by automating contact center interactions."