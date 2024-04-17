ASAPP Launches Generative Agent

ASAPP, a provider of generative artificial intelligence for contact centers, has launched GenerativeAgent, which it says can automate up to 90 percent of contact center interactions currently assigned to human agents.

ASAPP's GenerativeAgent can handle complex, free-form interactions and can operate at the level of the best human agents in voice or chat environments. It autonomously interacts with companies' back-end systems and includes a human-in-the-loop interface for escalations, allowing GenerativeAgent to learn from agents' actions when their involvement is required while enabling voice agent concurrency.

GenerativeAgent can do the following: