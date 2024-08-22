ASAPP Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

ASAPP has made its contact center artificial intelligence software available on the Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions for customer and employee experiences.

ASAPP solutions on the Genesys AppFoundry include ASAPP GenerativeAgent, ASAPP AutoTranscribe, and ASAPP AutoSummary. The applications are also available with Genesys Cloud, the AI-powered experience orchestration platform for connected customer and employee experiences. With them, Genesys users can automate interactions, augment agent support, and leverage business insights.