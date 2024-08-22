ASAPP Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

ASAPP has made its contact center artificial intelligence software available on the Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions for customer and employee experiences.
ASAPP solutions on the Genesys AppFoundry include ASAPP GenerativeAgent, ASAPP AutoTranscribe, and ASAPP AutoSummary. The applications are also available with Genesys Cloud, the AI-powered experience orchestration platform for connected customer and employee experiences. With them, Genesys users can automate interactions, augment agent support, and leverage business insights.
"Contact centers continue to struggle with the dilemma of sacrificing a great customer experience for cost containment," said Priya Vijayarajendran, ASAPP's president of technology, in a statement. "Our mission is to solve this problem with AI solutions backed by one of the most robust research teams in the industry who've made the user experience their top priority. Equally important, we give customers peace of mind with solutions that have been battle-hardened by global enterprises needing to leverage some of the largest, most complex, and data-rich technical environments in the world."