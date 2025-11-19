ASAPP Launches Customer Experience Platform (CXP)

ASAPP, a provider of contact center software, today introduced the Customer Experience Platform (CXP) for building and scaling the agentic enterprise.

Powered by GenerativeAgent, the ASAPP CXP delivers a personalized agent for every customer, mirroring a VIP concierge who knows customers, understands their context, and acts instantly on their behalf. The platform unifies interactions, systems, and intelligence and integrates with existing systems, learns from every conversation, and drives measurable efficiency across the entire customer journey.

"Customers today expect service that feels personal, like a concierge who already knows them, anticipates what they need, and handles it end-to end," said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO of ASAPP, in a statement. "ASAPP's CXP changes that, becoming the system of action that connects data, decisions, and workflows across the enterprise. Traditional CRMs, billing, and ticketing systems don't disappear but become connected systems of record orchestrated through our platform. This platform is beyond conversational automation; it's now the operational core of the agentic enterprise defining customer experience powered by generative AI every step of the way."

ASAPP's Customer Experience Platform leverages autonomous AI agents that execute end-to-end workflows across chat and voice with quality, safety, efficiency, and with API-first integrations into enterprise platforms and tools. Agents dynamically select the most effective approach: generative flow for open-ended tasks, rule-based flow for deterministic transactions, and human involvement when expert oversight is needed. Powered by GenerativeAgent, the platform intelligently orchestrates actions across enterprise systems to capture rich interaction data.

Key capabilities of the Customer Experience Platform include the following: