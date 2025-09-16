ASAPP Expands GenerativeAgent Platform

ASAPP, a provider of contact center software, has added to its GenerativeAgent Platform with new workflows that give operational leaders stronger oversight and technical builders greater flexibility.

"Legacy CRM tools were built to store tasks, not to enable the intelligence, outcomes, or expertise required to keep pace with the requirements of modern customer experience (CX)," said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO of ASAPP, in a statement. "These new capabilities from the GenerativeAgent Platform ensure that extraordinary service becomes the default, providing the transparency, performance, and control that enterprises require to deliver best-in-class experiences to customers. The future of CX isn't just about faster responses, it's about enterprise-ready AI that transforms every customer interaction into actionable intelligence and every channel into an engine for growth."

With today's release, GenerativeAgent strengthens its ability to handle complex, multi-turn conversations with enterprise-grade performance, safety, and control.

Operational teams can manage their GenerativeAgent deployments by doing the following:

Diagnose automated monitoring conversations flagged for review;

Understand the reason for each flag and view GenerativeAgent's thoughts and actions during the conversation to identify the source of the problem;

Make adjustments, like updating a knowledge article or modifying task instructions;

Use the simulation tools to test changes before pushing them live with built-in, no-code scenario testing; and

Use real-time dashboards and reporting to translate GenerativeAgent performance into measurable impact.

Technical builders can rapidly design, extend, and operationalize agents with the following:

Streamlined configuration of knowledge bases, tasks, and rules;

API integration hub and function calls to connect workflows and orchestrate across systems;

Pre-built connectors for CRM, cloud contact center, telephony, chat, and knowledge systems; and

Multi-agent voice configuration for customers using GenerativeAgent for voice.