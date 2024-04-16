8x8 Launches Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

8x8, an integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, has introduced 8x8 Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, offering native public switched telephone network (PSTN) calling in Microsoft Teams through the Operator Connect program.
The new solution adds an Operator Connect option powered by 8x8's Global Reach network. It offers the following:
"As a technology provider, it's important to know what our customers need from their software solutions, especially as organizations consolidate their tech stack to allow them to fully customize and streamline their workflows for business success," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "We have introduced 8x8 Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams to provide customers with 8x8's reliable network by adding PSTN calling directly in Microsoft Teams& to improve productivity and efficiency for organizations."
"We continue to work with partners to offer Microsoft Teams Phone customers flexibility to enable PSTN services and customer engagement capabilities in Teams," said Taimoor Husain, modern workplace go-to-market strategy lead for operators at Microsoft, in a statement. "8x8 is now the first Operator Connect partner to offer a contact center solution certified to integrate with Teams, and we are pleased to work with them to offer customers choice in PSTN connectivity options."