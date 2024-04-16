8x8 Launches Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

8x8, an integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, has introduced 8x8 Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, offering native public switched telephone network (PSTN) calling in Microsoft Teams through the Operator Connect program.

The new solution adds an Operator Connect option powered by 8x8's Global Reach network. It offers the following:

Direct peering through Microsoft Azure that meets program architecture, security, and network requirements for reliability together with a streamlined support model and shared service-level agreements (SLAs) with Microsoft for Operator Connect services.

A complete portfolio with flexible calling plans, and a Teams-certified contact center with free on net calling.

The ability to make and receive calls through the Teams app.

Increased admin efficiency to provision numbers and manage users from the Microsoft Teams admin center.