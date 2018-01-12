eGain Now Integrates with Facebook Messenger for Customer Support Chat

Cloud-based customer engagement solution provider eGain has announced an integration with Facebook Messenger. Moving forward, it will enable consumers to initiate support chats with businesses that use eGain for customer service through the companies’ Facebook pages via Facebook Messenger.

It’s no secret that chat apps are gaining traction, and companies are striving to meet consumers on their preferred channels. "Providing customer service where digital consumers 'live' is emerging as a business differentiator. This integration [with Facebook Messenger] makes it easy to provide conversational service through Facebook Messenger, that is also powered by knowledge and unified with other touch points," said Ashu Roy, eGain's CEO, in a company statement.

With the integration in place, companies will now be able to share rich content such as PDF document or images via Messenger with customers to provide helpful resources during the support interactions. Plus, the Messenger conversations will leverage the capabilities of eGain Advisor, a desktop module that facilitates personalized customer engagement across various channels, including voice. And if agents aren’t able to resolve customers’ issues via chat, they’ll also have access to an artificial intelligence-powered “Solve” button that parses the company’s knowledge bank and pulls content designed to provide guidance.

This latest integration comes less than a month after eGain debuted an integration with Salesforce CRM as well. The integration, called eGain Solve for Salesforce, also leverages the AI-powered Solve button to help agents handle tough issues on the spot. The entire interaction is then recorded in Salesforce to ensure that it’s available for any required follow-up interactions.

"Businesses are increasingly layering customer engagement systems on top of systems of record such as CRM for differentiation and innovation. eGain Solve for Salesforce.com complements Salesforce CRM with award-winning knowledge management, AI, and digital capabilities for customer service," Roy said.

Analysts and investors are keeping an eye on this maturing company. In light of these recent moves, eGain shares have moved roughly 31 percent higher over the past month, despite CFO Eric Smit selling off 7,500 shares of the company in mid-December.