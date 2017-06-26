eGain Launches Solve for Cisco

eGain, a provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced eGain Solve for Cisco, a cloud-based solution seamlessly integrated with Cisco's contact center platform and offered as part of the Cisco SolutionsPlus program.

eGain Solve for Cisco allows voice and digital contact center agents on Cisco Finesse to answer customer questions by clicking on a Solve button within the Finesse desktop. Behind the scenes, the solution bootstraps with relevant context from the desktop and guides the agent through compliant process and knowledge content. In addition, the solution offers proactive digital engagement with intelligent offers and secure cobrowse. Finally, the solution delivers a unified analytic dashboard to measure and manage omnichannel contact center operation.

According to a recent survey of contact center agents by eGain, 86 percent of respondents rate the inability to find the right answers to customer questions as their biggest pain-point.