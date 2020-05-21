Zappix Unveils On Hold Support

Zappix, a provider of visual IVR and on-demand customer service solutions, has introduced Zappix On-Hold Support to assist companies in handling increased call volume following the COVID-19 outbreak. Zappix On-Hold Support provides callers self-service options while they are on-hold waiting to speak with a live agent.

On-Hold Support lets callers resolve their issues with automated self-service without losing their place in the queue. Customers opting into On-Hold Support will receive a link to visual interfaces delivering resolutions for common calls like order status, account management, claims management, and many others across various industries.

If callers resolve their issues via the automated On-Hold Support solution, they can then end the call and avoid using up valuable live agent time. If not, callers continue their traditional IVR journey to a live agent and all the information they have entered will be sent to the agent.

"The Zappix On-Hold Support solution allows customers to keep their spot in the traditional voice IVR queue while using Visual IVR to resolve their call on their own via self-service," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "This solution is helping businesses handle the increase of inbound calls they are receiving during the COVID-19 outbreak."

Zappix automation seamlessly integrates with any CRM or order management system and other back-end systems. The drag-and-drop Zappix Studio helps launch new implementations, while Zappix Actionable Analytics tracks the customer journey and provides reports analyzing consumer behavior and trends.