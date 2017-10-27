Vidyard Dips into the Customer Service Space with Video Support

Vidyard is leveraging the Salesforce Service Cloud to foray into the customer service space with Vidyard for Support, a solution that enables customer support teams to resolve customer issues using video content. The solution brings together Vidyard’s strengths—it's video content solutions—with support tools from the Salesforce Service Cloud through an in-depth integration.

Service providers will be able to use Vidyard for Support to create video knowledge hubs and build up their on-demand content, thereby giving customers more resources for self-service. "Today's customers expect information in a way that is timely, personalized and easily understood, and video is the perfect way to deliver those experiences," said Michael Litt, cofounder and CEO of Vidyard, in a company statement. "How-to videos are among the fastest-growing categories on YouTube for good reason: They offer a rich form of content and higher informational throughput than alternative channels like written articles, emails, or chat."

Vidyard for Support also aims to make engagements between service representatives and customers easier through custom screen captures, interactive content capabilities, and personal video messages. The latter is particularly appealing to companies determined to carry through one-to-one relationships with customers into their customer service departments.

"Vidyard's integration with Salesforce Service Cloud allows the VictorOps Support team to easily produce highly personalized, technically focused video support communications to our customer base. We're sincerely focused on establishing and maintaining genuine one-to-one relationships with all of our customers. [We now] have an easy-to-use and highly personalized means by which to communicate with our customers," said Tom Hart, vice president of operations at VictorOps, an incident management company and Vidyard customer, in a company statement.

There will also be post-interaction resources, such as video analytics, which will track video views, drop-off rates and other factors to help companies determine which video content is most effective at resolving support issues.

Given the rapid growth of video creation and consumption, Vidyard’s move comes at an opportune time. "Companies that wish to thrive in this new world must embrace video content to meet the growing demands of customers and to deliver a more personalized and memorable support experience," Litt said.