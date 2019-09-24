Avaya Updates Its IX Contact Center Suite

Avaya today unveiled the latest advancements to its Avaya IX Contact Center portfolio. The system upgrades allow companies to add real-time insights for agents and managers to enhance customer experiences, connect agents with experts throughout the organization to give customers fast answers, and greatly improve channel-independent collaboration.

"Brands are built on the great experiences that employees deliver to customers, starting with the contact center, and Avaya continues to introduce customer-led innovations for our contact center portfolio that enable better experiences to build great brands," said Chris McGugan, senior vice president of solutions and technology at Avaya, in a statement. "Contact centers are the cornerstone of creating experiences that matter for organizations and their customers, and the innovations we are introducing today, including new AI capabilities, can enhance business outcomes by helping to improve the customer journey."

The innovations now available for Avaya IX Contact Center include the following:

Avaya IX Teamspace, which deepens integration with the back office by providing open, rich media chat and messaging capabilities between customers, agents, and back-office staff and real-time context of the customer journey;

Avaya IX Dashboard, an open, modular, extensible dashboard that delivers an up-to-the-second snapshot of the performance of the customer journey and associated customer experiences, enriched with analytics; and

Agent Scripting, a flexible, browser-based call flow scripting platform that lets users define inbound and outbound call flows and address inconsistencies in agent skill sets with a rules-based script that adapts as conversations progress. Agent Scripting provides on-screen, step-by-step guidance to better navigate customer interactions. And through integration with CRM and other back-end systems,it can also make valuable customer data instantly available to agents.