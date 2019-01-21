Avaya Updates and Rebrands Cloud Solutions for Contact Centers and Unified Communications

Avaya this week is unveiling a simplified branding architecture for its solutions portfolio, called Avaya Intelligent Xperiences (Avaya IX), that spans its entire portfolio of solutions for contact centers, unified communications, and collaboration.

The product families within the Avaya IX portfolio include the following:

Avaya IX Digital Workplace, which covers calling, meeting, collaboration, and devices;

Avaya IX Digital Contact Center, which covers voice, omnichannel, desktop, and workforce engagement; and

Avaya IX Mobility, which covers call deflection to digital and identity management.

Artificial intelligence (AI) innovation spans the Avaya IX portfolio, including bots for virtual assistance, conversational intelligence for real-time transcription and intent detection, and intelligent pairing for customer and agent optimization.

Additionally, the Avaya IX portfolio of communications solutions is available across multiple unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) cloud deployment options, including public, private, and hybrid, as part of the Avaya OneCloud platform.

The company is also introducing a new private cloud delivery model for its Avaya OneCloud solutions for UCaaS and CCaaS, plus a cloud offering for workforce engagement.

"We are committed to a customer-led approach to innovation that enables Avaya users to provide experiences that matter for customer and workforce engagement, and this includes our comprehensive cloud communications portfolio across all business segments," Avaya CEO Jim Chirico told the 2,500 attendees at Avaya's Engage conference. "We've heard from you the need for flexibility and options for solutions delivered via public, private, or hybrid cloud. Our customers have told us they are looking for simple, comprehensive solutions for contact center, unified communications, and collaboration from a single, trusted partner."

The new Avaya OneCloud ReadyNow private cloud offerings feature pre-configured, per-seat consumption and standard bundles of both UCaaS and CCaaS solutions.

Avaya OneCloud UC and CC solutions are provided through a network of data centers in the United States, Germany, and Singapore for availability in 34 countries. The company will be expanding its network of global data centers in the coming months to meet the growing needs of customers worldwide.

Avaya also expanded its cloud-native application ecosystem with the availability of an integrated Slack app for Avaya communication platforms.

"Our innovation efforts are directed and informed by what customers are telling us they need to advance their digital transformation initiatives," Chirico noted. "We are successfully bringing many new AI solutions to market today because they are tangibly improving productivity, creating new revenue, and transforming the customer experience."

Avaya IX Mobility, previously called Avaya Mobile Experience, is a patented, consumption-based cloud offering that identifies when incoming calls originate from mobile devices, transports contextual information on callers to the contact center, and enables selected calls to be deflected to the mobile web for a mobile application or mobile browser digital customer service experience. It also expands the range of customers' digital interactions while conquering geo-location issues.