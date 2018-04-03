Zendesk Launches Guide Enterprise

Zendesk today launched Guide Enterprise with artificial intelligence-powered self-service tailored to larger organizations.

Guide Enterprise is Zendesk's third product launch in the past year designed specifically for larger companies, following Chat Enterprise and Talk Enterprise. Guide uses artificial intelligence to help identify knowledge gaps in customer service content, while also allowing for simpler collaboration among teams. With Guide, customers can use forums, community articles, and FAQs to find answers instantly, instead of waiting for customer service representatives.

"As customers demand a new and more direct relationship with businesses, we are investing in intuitive, AI-driven products to empower fast-growing, complex organizations to meet these demands," said Mikkel Svane, CEO and founder of Zendesk, in a statement.

With advanced knowledge management features, Guide Enterprise helps large teams collaborate on content and manage knowledge internally, externally, and across multiple brands. Content Cues, the newest feature in the enterprise version of Guide, uses machine learning to help content managers identify gaps and understand how to drive higher levels of self-service.

Guide Enterprise also includes Team Publishing, which helps agents collaborate and manage content, while also creating more integrated, efficient help centers across multiple brands.

Zendesk customers with early access saw a 17 percent increase in the number of team members contributing to content.