Yellow.ai's Voicebots and Chatbots Available on Zendesk Marketplace

Yellow.ai, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence technology, has earned a partner listing on the Zendesk Marketplace for its generative AI-powered Voicebots and Chatbots for customer experience automation.
Yellow.ai's listing enables Zendesk customers to access its conversational AI solutions with the Conversational Service Cloud (CSC), which delivers real-time support to end-customers 24/7 through an omnichannel customer support experience. The solution also provides access to Yellow's generative AI-powered Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP).
Yellow.ai's integration with Zendesk provides a unified customer view and streamlines workflows.
"We're thrilled to collaborate with Zendesk, empowering their customers with our advanced generative AI-powered conversational solutions," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder of Yellow.ai, in a statement. "In today's dynamic business landscape, customer experience stands as the cornerstone of a company's competitiveness within their respective markets. Through our solutions, businesses gain the means to not only meet but exceed customer expectations, ultimately ensuring they maintain a formidable edge in the industry. Our Dynamic AI agents can enable businesses to automate customer functions, delivering human-like experiences that drive valuable ROI at scale."
Yellow.ai provides unified omnichannel solutions supporting more than 35 text and voice channels in more than 135 languages. It also earned listings on the Genesys AppFoundry and SAP Store.