Yellow.ai's Voicebots and Chatbots Available on Zendesk Marketplace

Yellow.ai, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence technology, has earned a partner listing on the Zendesk Marketplace for its generative AI-powered Voicebots and Chatbots for customer experience automation.

Yellow.ai's listing enables Zendesk customers to access its conversational AI solutions with the Conversational Service Cloud (CSC), which delivers real-time support to end-customers 24/7 through an omnichannel customer support experience. The solution also provides access to Yellow's generative AI-powered Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP).

Yellow.ai's integration with Zendesk provides a unified customer view and streamlines workflows.