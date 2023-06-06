Yellow.ai's Voicebots and Chatbots Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Yellow.ai, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence technology, has made its generative AI-powered voicebots and chatbots available on the Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions for customer and employee experiences.
Yellow.ai's listing on AppFoundry allows Genesys customers to deploy a broad range of conversational AI solutions across its Conversational Service Cloud, Conversational Commerce Cloud, and Conversational EX Cloud product suites. The solution enables them to deliver an automated customer and employee experience with the company's generative AI-powered Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP) that leverages a multi-large language model architecture.
"We're excited to help Genesys' customers deliver enhanced end-to-end experiences with our generative AI-powered conversational AI solutions. Providing an exceptional customer and employee experience is crucial for businesses to stay competitive and achieve significant business outcomes. Our AI engine and cost-efficient solutions empower businesses to do so," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder of Yellow.ai, in a statement. "With Yellow.ai DAP, we provide AI-powered support to human agents and enable marketers to not only communicate with customers but also accomplish goal-oriented outcomes and boost conversion rates."