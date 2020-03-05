Voximplant Updates Smartcalls and Rebrands It as Kit

Voximplant, a cloud communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider, today introduced an updated version of Smartcalls, now known as Voximplant Kit. This no-code, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution helps companies build scalable outbound and inbound call campaigns leveraging interactive voice response (IVR) and virtual agent capabilities.

"Voximplant Kit is a sophisticated, out-of-the-box solution for businesses looking to modernize and optimize their customer communications without having to train specialized staff and allocate large budgets," said Alexey Aylarov, CEO of Voximplant, in a statement. "Businesses need better ways to interact with their audiences in a way that was approachable to management, delightful to customers, and painless to deploy. To achieve these goals, we reimagined how communications solutions are built while making our best-of-breed capabilities intuitive to access via a visual builder."

Voximplant Kit's speech synthesis supports 120 voice options, including voices powered by Google WaveNet. Voximplant also enables real-time voice translations for more than 80 languages and interfaces with Google’s Dialogflow for adding virtual, bot-based agents.

Voximplant improved and better integrated the solution with its extensive communications capabilities. The latest release features the following: