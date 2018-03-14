Voximplant Launches Smartcalls Outbound Calling Feature

Voximplant, providers of a cloud communications platform for web and mobile app developers, today launched Smartcalls, an intelligent and customizable web service to create outbound calling campaigns with robust voice recognition capabilities.

Smartcalls can recognize and comprehend human speech via Google Cloud and Amazon Polly, allowing businesses to design complex call scenarios in which customers can respond to questions in multiple ways. Call scenarios are designed using Smartcalls' visual editor, enabling users to intuitively create call logic by assembling blocks that represent the sequence of actions taken by the automated system. This logic can include placing calls, asking questions by using one of Smartcalls' synthetic voice options to read scripted text, recognizing and recording voice responses, repeating calls in scenarios where previous calls went unanswered, and more.

Each block of logic within the visual editor replaces and automates actions that would otherwise be conducted by human operators. Smartcalls comes with several pre-assembled, plug-and-play scenarios that companies can adapt for their needs. Every assembled call scenario can then be deployed in call campaigns and managed by specifying call delivery time and contact sheet rules. These rules allow for multiple call groups, time zone-specific settings, and other variables for dynamic campaign execution.