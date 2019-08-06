Voximplant Updates SmartCalls

Voximplant, a cloud communications platform provider, has upgraded its Smartcalls service to allow users to choose from a set of affordable plans, integrate with an existing SIP, and enroll in a beta test of a Google Dialogflow integration that will enrich call scenarios with any interactive voice response system.

Dialogflow is an advanced tool for automating communication between businesses and their customers. A voicebot created with this platform can communicate with the user in natural language, analyzing the context of the conversation and responding intelligently. Smartcalls users can now create complex IVR solutions for advanced customer service. The agent is configured in the Google environment and can be added to the call processing script with the Smartcalls visual editor.>

"The main priority of our platform is to provide the most advanced voice technologies to our users. The convenience factor is equally important to us. Integration of the Dialogflow agent into Smartcalls makes setting up complex IVR as simple as possible. Of course, this is in part due to our technology partner, Google, and their software solutions," said Alexey Ailarov, CEO and co-founder of Voximplant, in a statement.

The updated version of Smartcalls also supports third-party SIP platforms. Users can make or receive incoming calls using their existing accounts on any SIP platform.

Voximplant also added new plans based on minutes used, the volume of monthly consumption, an onboarding fee, approximate customer base, call frequency, the average amount of time on each call, and the number of phone lines included.

"We strive to make Smartcalls convenient for as many users as possible. Therefore, we have developed a set of plans, so those who use the service more often can save on costs. At the same time, we didn't forget businesses that do not have high volumes of calls, retaining the pay-as-you-go plan," Ailarov said.

Voximplant also added support via chat or by phone. Previously, support was only available via email.