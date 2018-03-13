Voxbone Launches AI-Based Speech Analytics

Voxbone, a provider of voice and messaging services in the cloud, today released its Speech Analytics service via application programming interface and through its web portal. This on-demand feature will support companies that use Voxbone's voice services, including its speech recognition and language processing technology, to allow for speech analytics with the click of a button.
By activating the integrated artificial intelligence-based speech analytics tool through Voxbone.ai, customers have access to insights from every spoken conversation between customers, agents, and teams. Voxbone supports cloud recording at the source and multichannel recording.
Using Voxbone.ai, audio content can be bridged with analytics platforms from VoiceBase, CallMiner, and Gridspace in real time or asynchronously. Voxbone.ai provides a unified API into these AI platforms. Call analytics data such as sentiment analysis, caller-callee overtalk analysis, talk-time metrics, and keyword scanning becomes available almost instantly.
"With Voxbone.ai, we are once again aiming at simplifying a complex integration problem for our customers," said Itay Rosenfeld, Voxbone's CEO, in a statement. "We're uniquely positioned to extract high-quality audio on behalf of our conferencing and contact center customers. We're also excited to be working with the best speech analytics players, connecting their platforms with our customers through a unified API. For the first time, speech technologies are exposed to billions of minutes of audio content in tens of languages, which drastically improve their efficiency and give enterprises access to high-value metrics that help them optimize their businesses."