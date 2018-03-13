Voxbone Launches AI-Based Speech Analytics

Voxbone, a provider of voice and messaging services in the cloud, today released its Speech Analytics service via application programming interface and through its web portal. This on-demand feature will support companies that use Voxbone's voice services, including its speech recognition and language processing technology, to allow for speech analytics with the click of a button.

By activating the integrated artificial intelligence-based speech analytics tool through Voxbone.ai, customers have access to insights from every spoken conversation between customers, agents, and teams. Voxbone supports cloud recording at the source and multichannel recording.

Using Voxbone.ai, audio content can be bridged with analytics platforms from VoiceBase, CallMiner, and Gridspace in real time or asynchronously. Voxbone.ai provides a unified API into these AI platforms. Call analytics data such as sentiment analysis, caller-callee overtalk analysis, talk-time metrics, and keyword scanning becomes available almost instantly.